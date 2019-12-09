Image copyright Police Scotland/Stuart Cowper Image caption Emergency services had searched for Michael McGannon since Sunday

Police searching for a missing Perth pensioner have recovered a man's body from the River Tay in Fife.

Michael McGannon, 73, was last seen at his home in the North Muirton area of the town at about 21:00 on Saturday.

Police said that they received a report of a body in the water near Newburgh at about midday on Monday.

Officers said that formal identification had yet to take place, but Mr McGannon's family have been informed of the discovery.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained, pending further inquiries.

Specialist water rescue teams had searched the River Tay on Sunday, with a police helicopter also joining the operation.