Tayside and Central Scotland

Dundee City Council headquarters reopen after power restored

  • 12 December 2019
Dundee House Image copyright Google
Image caption Dundee House was forced to close on Tuesday following a power cut

Dundee City Council's city centre headquarters has reopened after a power failure forced its closure for two days.

Staff at Dundee House in North Lindsay Street were asked to work from home after the building's power failed on Tuesday morning.

Limited counter services were available to the public on Wednesday.

The power failure caused disruption to the local authority's IT services, including its website and email.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites