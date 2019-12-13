Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Cowane Street, near the Cowane centre.

A pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car near a community centre in Stirling.

The 85-year-old suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened at about 10:40 on Cowane Street, near the Cowane centre.

Police Scotland said it involved a grey Renault Megane and urged witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Insp Andrew Thomson said: "We are supporting the man's family at this time and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision."