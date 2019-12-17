Image copyright Google Image caption The error was made during a slideshow presentation at the school

Angus Council has launched an investigation after pupils' medical conditions were shown at a school assembly.

The error was made during a slideshow presentation to hundreds of pupils at Brechin High School on Monday.

The names of the pupils were listed on slides detailing corresponding conditions, including autism.

Angus Council said the school's head teacher was contacting the parents of the pupils whose details were shared.

A spokesman said: "Angus Council can confirm that personal details were inappropriately shared to a pupil-based audience at one of our secondary schools.

"Inquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances of this isolated incident and whether any individual learning requires to be provided."

The council said the UK Information Commissioner had also been advised of the incident.

It said "appropriate support" would be provided to the pupils affected.