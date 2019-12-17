A90 closed after lorry collides with a bridge near Brechin
- 17 December 2019
Motorists are facing major delays on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road after a lorry struck a bridge.
A crane on the truck collided with an over bridge near Brechin at about 17:20.
Police said a woman was treated by paramedics at the scene and the male driver of the lorry was uninjured.
The road was closed southbound as investigations took place. Traffic Scotland urged drivers to allow more time for their journey.