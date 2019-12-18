Pedestrian, 85, killed in Stirling road collision named
18 December 2019
An 85-year-old pedestrian who died after he was struck by a car near a Stirling community centre has been named.
Chris Morrison, from Stirling, sustained serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on Cowane Street.
The collision happened at about 10:40 on Friday near the Cowane Centre.
Police Scotland said it involved a grey Renault Megane and have asked witnesses to get come forward.