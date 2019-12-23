Residents evacuated after multi-storey blaze in Perth
23 December 2019
Residents of a Perth multi-storey were evacuated to a nearby hotel after a fire broke out in their building.
Eight appliances from Perth, Dundee, and Auchterarder attended the blaze at the flats in Pomarium Street shortly after 21:00 on Sunday.
The adjacent Perth bus station was closed in order to be used as a staging point for other emergency services vehicles.
About 30 evacuated residents were taken to the Queens Hotel.