Image copyright Stuart Cowper Image caption Eight fire appliances attended the incident

Residents of a Perth multi-storey were evacuated to a nearby hotel after a fire broke out in their building.

Eight appliances from Perth, Dundee, and Auchterarder attended the blaze at the flats in Pomarium Street shortly after 21:00 on Sunday.

The adjacent Perth bus station was closed in order to be used as a staging point for other emergency services vehicles.

About 30 evacuated residents were taken to the Queens Hotel.