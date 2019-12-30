River search stood down after man heard in distress at bridge
- 30 December 2019
A major search operation launched in Perth after reports of a man heard crying for help by a bridge has been stood down.
Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue, the coastguard and Air Sea Rescue conducted searches on Sunday evening by Perth Bridge.
Two water rescue teams and five appliances attended the scene after the alarm was raised shortly before 18:00.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said that no further action would be taken.