Image copyright Chris Lewis Image caption The incident took place at the Port of Dundee on Monday

Seven people have been charged in connection with an "occupation" at a drilling rig at the Port of Dundee.

Three women, aged 25, 27, and 35, and four men aged 21, 23, 24, and 31 are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court later.

Police were called to the port on Monday morning following reports that three people had scaled one of the rig legs.

Officers said the incident ended shortly after 17:00.

Extinction Rebellion Scotland said the act was part of a series of "solidarity actions" over the next 10 days.