A man has been charged after a car hit an electricity pole, resulting in power cuts to villages in the Falkirk area on Christmas Eve.

Police Scotland said the 29-year-old has been charged with road traffic offences following the incident at Airth.

The road was closed for several hours to allow the electricity pole to be repaired.

The power to several hundred homes was restored later that day.