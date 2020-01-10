Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Bailey Mearns was last seen at 07:00 on Monday

A police helicopter has joined the search for a 21-year-old man who has been missing from his home in Arbroath for four days.

Bailey Mearns was last seen at Strathairlie Avenue in the Angus town at 07:00 on Monday.

Police, who have also been conducting door-to-door inquiries, said they were growing "increasingly concerned" for Mr Mearns' welfare.

Officers have also asked householders in the area to check outbuildings.

Mr Mearns is 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, and with short black hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a light grey Nike hooded jumper, with a pink T shirt, black jogging bottoms and white Alexander McQueen trainers.