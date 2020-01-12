Man rescued after falling down embankment near Edzell
- 12 January 2020
A man has been rescued after falling down an embankment at a beauty spot in Angus.
The alarm was raised at about 14:45 at Gannochy Bridge over the River North Esk near Edzell.
Scottish Fire and Rescue said they were called to assist the ambulance service.
They sent 11 appliances and support vehicles to the scene, including a boat to access difficult terrain. The casualty was handed into the care of ambulance crews at about 16:18.
The casualty's condition is not known.