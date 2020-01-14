Image caption The scheme has been introduced at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee

A project helping victims and perpetrators of violence in A&E departments has been expanded to include Dundee.

The Navigator service, run by the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit, supports those affected by violence when they are treated in A&E.

The service already runs in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Ayrshire.

Navigator staff connect vulnerable patients with support services which can help them to address their needs.

These could involve addiction and mental health problems, as well as all forms of violence, including domestic abuse.

'Life-changing services'

The programme was launched at Glasgow Royal Infirmary in 2015 with two Navigators based in the emergency department.

The project has now been established at Ninewells Hospital, supported by NHS Tayside.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said the service had a "vital part to play" in reducing the impact of violence.

He said: "Navigators do a remarkable job, helping to support people often living in difficult circumstances, to receive support that can truly be life-changing.

"Their interventions in emergency departments have a massive impact on the individual and also benefit their families and the wider community."

Scottish Violence Reduction Unit director Niven Rennie said: "We already know Navigator plays an important part in helping people break free from the cycle of violence by supporting patients and NHS staff, and then acting as a bridge to life-changing services."