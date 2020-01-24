Image copyright Google Image caption The man demanded money from staff in the post office

Police are hunting a man who sprayed a post office worker in the face with a substance during a robbery in Alloa.

The incident happened at the post office in Mill Road at about 15:15 on Thursday.

The 44-year-old woman was treated in hospital, but it has since been established that the substance was non-harmful.

The robber also attempted to spray the substance on a 25-year-old male staff member.

Police said the man entered the store and demanded money before assaulting the woman and running off towards the nearby Tesco store.

The suspect was aged between 40 and 50, about 6ft tall, of stocky build, with a shaved head and a plaster on his right cheek.

He was carrying an Asda carrier bag and was wearing grey beanie hat, a dark scarf to cover his face, grey zipped top, and jeans.

Det Insp David MacGregor said: "This was a frightening experience for both members of staff.

"Extensive inquiries are ongoing to identify the man responsible."