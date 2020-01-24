Image copyright High School of Dundee Image caption KT Tunstall performed her hit singles for the pupils

Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall has returned to her former school in Dundee to perform a concert for pupils.

The musician, who is originally from St Andrews, said she had "really good memories" of the High School of Dundee.

As well as her hit singles, Tunstall played Fairground Attraction's Perfect, which she'd performed as a busker in Dundee as a teenager.

Tunstall, who attended the school for three years, also answered questions from pupils about her musical career.

The singer said it was "lovely to be back" at the school.

She said: "I've got really good memories of the school, especially the music department.

"I was really encouraged to be creative and I just remember being supported in a really individual way when I was here.

"It's lovely to see that the kids are still being encouraged and supported to express themselves creatively."