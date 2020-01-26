Image copyright Google Image caption The first robbery took place at the post office on Alloa's Mill Road

A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a post office in Alloa when a worker was sprayed in the face with a substance.

The incident happened at the post office in the town's Mill Road at about 15:15 on Thursday.

The 44-year-old woman was treated in hospital.

The arrested man has also been charged over a robbery that happened at a premises on Abbey Road, Stirling, at about 19:40 on Saturday.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Det Insp David MacGregor, of Forth Valley CID, said: "We have carried out a thorough investigation into the circumstances of both cases and I would like to thank the public for their assistance while our inquiries were ongoing."