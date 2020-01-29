Image copyright Netflix Image caption Hayley Scanlan was flown to Los Angeles to take part in the show

A Dundee designer said being chosen as a contestant on a new Netflix fashion competition had been "a bit surreal."

Hayley Scanlan is one of 18 international designers competing on Next in Fashion, which was filmed last spring in Los Angeles.

The winner receives $250,000 (£192,380) and an opportunity to launch their collection on a fashion e-tailer.

Scanlan, twice named Scotland's Young Designer of the Year, runs her H.S brand from her Dundee studio.

Her designs have been worn by celebrities including Little Mix, Pixie Lott and Jessie J.

She said that she had received the invitation to compete on the 10-episode show on the morning of her twin sons' birthday.

Image copyright Netflix Image caption The designer said taking part in the show had been a "surreal experience"

Scanlan said: "I was a bit apprehensive about doing it because TV is not something I'd thought about before and it seemed like such a huge, huge TV show.

"But as time went on, I was like, this an opportunity that I can't really miss, so I ended up just going for it."

After being flown to California, Scanlan and the other contestants took part in a series of challenges, including red carpet and leisure "looks."

Scanlan was one of only four British designers competing on the show, which is presented by fashionista Alexa Chung and Queer Eye's Tan France.

She told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland: "I ended up being one of the 18 designers selected from around the world, so it was pretty amazing.

"To be considered at the same level as these designers throughout the world that were on the show, it was a bit surreal for me."

Image copyright Netflix Image caption The show is presented by Tan France and Alexa Chung

Guests judges on the show included designer Tommy Hilfiger, supermodel Adrianna Lima and Instagram's head of fashion, Eva Chen.

Scanlan said despite the "amazing" experience, Dundee remained her "comfort blanket."

She said: "I stay up in Dundee so I'm away from the fashion capitals, and I'm a mum as well.

"Obviously I felt really proud and amazed, but at the same time I didn't feel as confident as others.

"I did feel like, oh my God, should I even be here, because the standard is that high.

"But, I'm glad I did it, it was amazing."