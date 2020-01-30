Image copyright PA Media Image caption The hedgehog's fur and hair have grown back and it is now a healthy weight

A hedgehog left almost bald after contracting a severe ringworm infection has been brought back to health.

The animal was taken to the Scottish SPCA wildlife rescue centre at Fishcross after being found in Comrie, Perth and Kinross, on 10 November.

Named Ratty by the charity's staff, he weighed just 324g (0.7lb) and was missing his fur and spines.

His weight has nearly tripled to 940g (2lb), his fur and spines have grown back.

He is now being released back into the wild.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ratty is now being released back into the wild

Centre wildlife assistant Claire Powell said: "We're delighted with the progress Ratty has made during his time with us.

"He spent some time in a room in the centre to build body condition then for the past two weeks he has been outside in an aviary going from strength to strength while we waited for more spines to grow in.

"It's great that he's ready to go back to the wild, especially as it's Hedgehog Day on 2 February.

"Although it could be argued that every day is hedgehog day here."