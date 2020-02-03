Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in Primrose Street on Thursday

A pensioner has been robbed by two men claiming to be police officers who forced their way into his home in Carnoustie.

The incident took place in Primrose Street at about 20:45 on Thursday.

The two men, both wearing green zipped jackets with a logo, threatened the 77-year-old and demanded money before stealing a bottle of whisky and a mobile phone.

The pensioner was not physically injured but was left extremely upset.

The suspects were white, in their mid-30s, about 5ft 11in tall, with short, dark cropped hair. One of them was of stocky build and the other was of medium build.

Det Sgt Graeme Wishart said: "This was a very frightening experience for anyone to endure and it is vital that we trace the two despicable men who carried out this robbery.

"I'd like to speak to anyone who may have either seen the culprits hanging around the area before or after the robbery occurred or anyone who recognises their descriptions."