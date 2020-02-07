Image copyright Tim Bugler Image caption Stewart Watson was told by a sheriff he had committed "a serious piece of careless driving"

A driver who left 300 homes without power after crashing into an electricity substation has been banned from the road for nine months.

A court heard the Grangemouth substation went on fire after Stewart Watson collided with it after losing control of his car in April 2019.

Watson was also fined £450 at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Derek Livingston told the 34-year-old it was "a serious piece of careless driving".

The court was told Watson's car initially struck the kerb and smashed through a brick wall before colliding with the substation, which was torn from the ground.

Watson admitted a charge of careless driving,

Solicitor advocate Martin Morrow, defending, said: "He simply clipped the kerb and lost control.

"This had unfortunate and unintended consequences."