A Dundee man who disarmed his victim before stabbing him in the head with his own knife has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Liam Holburn, 26, attacked Andrejs Sokolovs, 38, after believing he had an "inappropriate" photo of his girlfriend on his phone.

One stab wound pierced Mr Sokolovs's cheek and cut his tongue.

Holburn admitted assaulting Mr Sokolov to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He had faced a charge of attempted murder but prosecutors accepted the lesser charge on the second day of his trial.

The incident took place in Dundee's Dee Gardens in April last year.

The High Court in Edinburgh was told the pair started arguing and Mr Sokolovs produced a knife.

Holburn disarmed Mr Sokolovs and then stabbed him seven times to the head and body.

The court heard that Mr Sokolovs was left permanently disfigured by the attack.

Matt Jackson QC, defending, said: "He is fully aware that he could have taken the man's life with his actions and this thought haunts him."

Judge Lord Kinclaven told Holburn: "You have accepted responsibility for a serious offence. However, there is no other appropriate sentence; there is no other way of dealing with you."