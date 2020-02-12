Image copyright CSNA Image caption Paul Brownlee was placed on the sex offenders register for two years

A former radio presenter caught with more than 600 child abuse images on his computer has been given a community sentence.

Paul Brownlee, 47, who previously worked for Wave 102, Radio Forth, and Radio Borders, was caught after police raided his Dundee home.

Brownlee was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and placed on the sex offenders register for two years.

He admitted downloading the images between January 2018 and January 2019.

Prosecutor Charmaine Gilmartin said Brownlee's laptop contained 663 indecent images of children, with 16 at the most serious classification.

Stuart Hamilton, defending, said Brownlee had given social workers "a fairly candid account" of the circumstances behind the offence.

Mr Hamilton said: "He has shown appropriate understanding and recognition as to the serious nature of the offence."