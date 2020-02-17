Tayside and Central Scotland

Woman remains in hospital following car crash near Stirling

  • 17 February 2020

A 36-year-old woman remains in hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision near Stirling on Saturday.

The incident happened on the A907 between the Manor Powis and Blackgrange roundabouts at about 10:35.

The woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police said a 22-year-old man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital as a precaution.

The incident involved a blue Mini and a grey Peugeot 207.

The road was closed for more than six hours as a result of the collision.

Sgt David Ross said: "I am particularly keen to speak to the driver of a grey Audi, possibly an estate vehicle, who was driving in the area shortly before the incident and may be able to assist with our inquiries."

