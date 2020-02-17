Janie McCusker appointed new NHS Forth Valley chairwoman
- 17 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
NHS Forth Valley has appointed Janie McCusker as its new chairwoman.
Ms McCusker, who served with the Royal Air Force for 22 years, is the current chairwoman of the Glasgow Colleges Regional Board.
Ms McCusker, who replaces Alex Linkston, will take up the role in March.
NHS Forth Valley chief executive Cathie Cowan said she was "delighted" at the appointment, citing Ms McCusker's "strong track record."