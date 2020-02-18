Image copyright Google Image caption The incident took place on Monifieth Road near Orchar Park

A bus driver has been injured after a large stone was thrown at the window of his vehicle in Broughty Ferry.

The incident happened as the bus travelled east on Monifieth Road near Orchar Park at about 22:00 on Monday.

Police said the window was smashed by the stone, resulting in the driver sustaining minor injuries. No passengers were injured.

Officers said the incident was a "reckless act" which could have had "far more serious consequences".

A similar incident took place at the same location in December 2018, resulting in injuries to a driver and passenger.