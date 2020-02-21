Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC Image caption Neomi Smith died in June last year

A man has gone on trial charged with the murder of his partner in Angus.

Keith Rizzo denies killing 23-year-old Neomi Smith - who was originally from Aberdeen - at her flat in Brechin in June last year.

Mr Rizzo, also 23, is alleged to have initially forced entry to the property and compressed her neck, restricting her breathing.

At the High Court in Glasgow, he is then said to have repeatedly struck her on the head and body with knives.

He faces a separate charge of assaulting Miss Smith to her injury and danger of life between May and June last year.

Prosecutors claim this happened at her flat and at Hudson's Bar in Brechin.

The charge includes accusations he hit Miss Smith's head off a wall, punched her and caused her to lose consciousness by again compressing her neck.

He is further charged with threatening and abusive behaviour against Miss Smith.

'Things becoming physical'

Mr Rizzo also faces allegations involving four other women, three of whom are described on the indictment as his ex-partner.

These accusations span between December 2014 and May last year.

Mary Saville was the first witness to testify.

She told prosecutor Duncan McPhie how they had been in a relationship after they started dating in 2014.

The 23-year-old support worker went on to allege a number of assaults at the hands of Mr Rizzo.

She claimed the first was in his bedroom at his mother's flat in Brechin.

Miss Saville added: "I was pushed into a sliding glass mirrored door which smashed."

The witness then recalled "things becoming physical" on a later date at her mother's home.

She initially alleged being pushed against a door.

'Compressed my neck'

Mr McPhie asked: "What happened to your neck?'

Miss Saville: "He compressed my neck while I was against the door."

The witness further claimed she was "kicked in the rib cage".

Miss Saville told jurors they split up in 2016 after an incident at her at her home in Aberdeen.

She recalled confronting a "drunk" Mr Rizzo about a message she had discovered.

Miss Saville claimed she had to leave her home before police were alerted.

Mr Rizzo denies the charges.

The trial, before Lady Rae, continues.