Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC Image caption Neomi Smith died last year

A woman allegedly murdered by her boyfriend claimed she was scared to leave him, a trial has heard.

Keith Rizzo denies killing 23-year-old Neomi Smith - who was originally from Aberdeen - at her flat in Brechin on 9 June last year.

Jurors at the High Court in Glasgow heard Miss Smith was said to have made the remark the night before she died.

Witness Kayleigh Cameron said her "upset" friend claimed Mr Rizzo, 23, had been "belittling" her.

The 19-year-old told prosecutor Duncan McPhie: "She confided in me that he had abused her - that he had hit her before.

"This was news to me. She said she had been pushed up against a wall and knocked unconscious by him.

"She was scared and wanted to go home, but if she left him, he would hit her again as he had not hesitated to do it before."

'Lock the door'

Miss Cameron went on to walk with Miss Smith to her flat in the early hours.

Mr McPhie asked: "Did you ask her to do something?"

The witness replied: "I asked her if she was going to be safe. She replied 'yes'.

"She told me that she would lock the door and would keep her key in, so he could not use his to gain access."

The trial, before Lady Rae, continues.