Council tax in Stirling and Clackmannanshire is set to rise from April this year.

Councillors in Stirling agreed the maximum allowable rise of 4.84% at a meeting to discuss options for council tax and housing rent rates.

The authority will set its full budget on 12 March.

Clackmannanshire has set its budget with a rise to council tax of 3% - below the Scottish government's cap to the rate.

Stirling Council said the council tax increase would allow it to raise an additional £916,000.

The rise means the new rate for Band D properties in Stirling is £1,344.29 - a weekly increase of £1.19.

Council leader Scott Farmer said: "Council tax provides the backbone of funding for our services and, when set against a backdrop of continuing uncertainty over the national budget process and the continued reduction in funding for Scottish local authorities, choosing anything other than the maximum increase would mean the additional funding would have to come from our service budgets."

Housing rents in Stirling will rise by 3.2% from April.

Clackmannanshire Council said it had set an "innovative budget" for the year ahead.

Councillors approved a revenue budget of £128.3m and a capital budget programme of more than £18m.

The new Band D rate in Clackmannanshire will be £1,304.63.