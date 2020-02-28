Falkirk to raise council tax by 4.84%

Image copyright Google

Falkirk Council is to raise its council tax by 4.84%.

The council tax rise - the maximum allowable - equates to a Band D increase of £56.58 a year.

The local authority committed to an investment of £265m over the next five years in schools, roads, paths and playpark upgrades.

Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said the budget was "not easy" given demands for resources, but it delivered services to those who need them most.

He said: "Large-scale investment is being made across all our services most notably extending six of our schools."

Local government body Cosla warned last week that Scottish councils need an extra £300m of funding just to "stand still".