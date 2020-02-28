Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC Image caption Neomi Smith died last year

A man accused of murdering his partner claimed two men attacked her and told him "this is not the first time we have done this", a trial has heard.

Keith Rizzo denies killing 23-year-old Neomi Smith - who was originally from Aberdeen - at her flat in Brechin on 9 June last year.

His mother told the High Court in Glasgow she spoke to him in prison after he had been charged.

Frances Rizzo said she was told one of the duo had wiped a knife on Mr Rizzo.

Ms Rizzo said they had a conversation about what he said had happened in Miss Smith's flat that night.

Mr Rizzo said two men turned on Miss Smith and warned him at one point: "If you make a sound or shout for help, I will slit your throat."

He claimed he had pleaded with them to take money from his bank account instead.

Ms Rizzo told prosecutor Duncan McPhie: "Keith said the man who had been stabbing Neomi swapped places with the man who had been holding him.

"The second man knelt down and was then randomly stabbing her with the knife.

"I asked 'how many times?', but Keith said he did not know, just that he kept doing it and doing it."

'End up same way'

Mr Rizzo had said Ms Smith was "groaning and making noises".

He said he was then ordered to grab the knife after being told: "Take it or you are going to end up the same way."

Jurors were told one of the men wiped the weapon on Mr Rizzo's jeans then demanded he put his hand in blood at the flat.

Mr Rizzo said he was then "hauled up by the scruff of the neck" and "placed" in the shower.

Mr McPhie asked the mother of the accused: "After the man turned it on, what happened then?"

Miss Rizzo said: "Keith stated he said to them 'you are not going to get away with this'.

"The man said to Keith 'this is not the first time we have done this'.

"He said he was in the shower for 10 minutes - when he came out, the men had gone."

The court heard Mr Rizzo checked for a pulse before going to a neighbour for help.

The trial, before Lady Rae, continues.