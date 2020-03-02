Image caption Police were called to Benvie Gardens at about 02:50 on Sunday

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 39-year-old man in Dundee.

Police received a report that a man had died in Benvie Gardens in the city's west end at about 02:50 on Sunday.

Officers said the 33-year-old is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A property in the residential cul-de-sac remained sealed off on Monday with a blue police tent erected in the street.