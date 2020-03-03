Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC Image caption Neomi Smith died at her flat in Brechin last June

DNA matching a woman allegedly murdered by her boyfriend was on bloodstained knives found at her flat, a trial has heard.

A jury was told the blades were discovered on top of a tumble dryer in Neomi Smith's kitchen.

Ms Smith's then-partner Keith Rizzo denies killing the 23-year-old at her home in Brechin last June.

Jurors at the High Court in Glasgow were shown a photo of the silver knives on the tumble dryer.

Forensic scientist Sarah Clement said she was asked to examine a number of items during the investigation into Ms Smith's death.

One knife had a blade measuring 21cm, and the other measured 8cm.

Mi Clement told prosecutor Duncan McPhie that DNA found "matched the profile" of Ms Smith, who was originally from Aberdeen.

The witness added it was "one billion times more likely" to have come from her than from others.

The trial, before Lady Rae, continues.