Image copyright BBC/Police Scotland Image caption Ryan Barrie's body was discovered in Benvie Gardens on Sunday morning

A 33-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Dundee DJ in the west end of the city.

Steven Robbins is accused of killing 39-year-old Ryan Barrie, who was nicknamed Mini, in Benvie Gardens on Sunday.

He made no plea or declaration during a hearing in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Mr Robbins was remanded in custody and the case was continued for further examination.