Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC Image caption Neomi Smith died at her flat in Brechin last June

A woman allegedly murdered by her boyfriend at her flat in Brechin sustained 32 stab wounds, a trial has heard.

A jury was told Neomi Smith also had the same number of what a pathologist described as "blunt force injuries."

Ms Smith's then-partner Keith Rizzo denies killing the 23-year-old, who was originally from Aberdeen, at her home last June.

Pathologist Tara McNamee gave evidence at the High Court in Glasgow.

The trial was told Dr McNamee helped carry out a post mortem on Ms Smith's body.

She was found to have died from "multiple stab wounds, blunt force head injury and neck compression".

Sharp implement

The stab injuries consisted of 26 to the head and neck area, three to the back, and three to the arm.

Dr McNamee said these were caused by a "sharp implement" with the "most likely" being a knife.

The court heard two "gaping" wounds to the neck were considered "significant".

Jurors were told the blunt force injuries were "particularly to the face".

Dr McNamee said this could be as a result of fists, feet, weapons or contact with a hard surface like a wall.

The pathologist further explained the "asphyxia" Miss Smith suffered was caused by a "manual compression" of the neck.

Miss Smith also had a defensive-type injury to the finger.

The trial, before Lady Rae, continues.