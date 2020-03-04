Image copyright Google Image caption The discovery was made at the Dighty Burn in Finlathen Park on Monday

Police are attempting to establish the identity of a body recovered from a burn in the Fintry area of Dundee.

The discovery was made at the Dighty Burn in Finlathen Park at about 09:15 on Monday.

Officers have not confirmed whether the body was male or female or if there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A police tent was erected by the side of the water following the discovery and the area cordoned off.