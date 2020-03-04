Two men charged after Angus hare coursing incidents
- 4 March 2020
Two men have been charged in connection with 16 hare coursing incidents in Angus over six months last year.
Police said the arrests were made following an "extensive" investigation in the region.
The alleged incidents took place between June and December last year at locations near Arbroath, Friockheim, Memus, and Montrose.
The two men, who are aged 48 and 39, are expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court at a later date.
Hare coursing, which is illegal in the UK, involves chasing hares with large dogs.