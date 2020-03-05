Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ryan Stewart is a prisoner at HMP Castle Huntly

Police are trying to trace a prisoner who failed to return from home leave.

Ryan Stewart, an inmate at HMP Castle Huntly near Dundee, was reported missing at 23:00 on Tuesday.

Police said the 34-year-old had connections in the Perth and Stanley areas.

He is 5ft 11in tall, of slim build with short brown hair. He wears glasses and when he was last seen he was wearing a grey puffer-style jacket, dark blue trousers and brown brogues.

Anyone who sees him should not approach him, but contact Police Scotland.