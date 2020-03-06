Cyclist, 15, dies after being hit by car in Dundee
- 6 March 2020
A 15-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car while riding his bike.
The boy was cycling on Pitkerro Road, Dundee, at about 19:15 on Thursday when he was struck by a black Nissan car.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.
Sgt Alan Pettigrew appealed for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone with dashcam footage.