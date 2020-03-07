Tayside and Central Scotland

Castle Huntly prisoner 'missing on home leave' is traced

  • 7 March 2020
Ryan Stewart Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Ryan Stewart is a prisoner at HMP Castle Huntly

A prisoner who allegedly failed to return from home leave has been traced.

Ryan Stewart, an inmate at HMP Castle Huntly near Dundee, was reported missing at 23:00 on Tuesday.

Police said the 34-year-old was arrested in the Perth area on Saturday.

Stewart is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.

