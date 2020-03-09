Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened outside the Co-Op store in Bridge of Earn

A pensioner has been injured after being headbutted by a man in a row over a parking space in Perthshire.

The incident happened outside the Co-Op store in Main Street, Bridge of Earn, at about 11:50 on Thursday 5 March.

Police said the man, who is in his 70s, sustained facial injuries during the "verbal altercation".

Officers want to trace a well-dressed man in his late 50s or early 60s, who is about 6ft tall, in connection with the incident.

The suspect was of medium build, with white or grey hair, and wore glasses.

He drove off in a dark red SUV, possibly with a 67 plate registration.

Police have issued an appeal for members of the public who assisted the pensioner to come forward.