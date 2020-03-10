Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Motorists caught using the spaces without a blue badge will be fined £60

More than 1,100 penalty notices were issued to "blatant" disabled parking space abusers across Stirling last year.

Stirling Council has launched a new crackdown on drivers without official blue badges who use the spaces.

The authority said its enforcement officers would be monitoring disabled bays in the region over the coming months.

Motorists caught using the spaces without a blue badge will be fined £60.

The enforcement will be accompanied by a new social media campaign.

Councillor Jim Thomson said: "It is completely unacceptable that a small minority of drivers continue to act this way with no consideration to disabled people.

"Parking in a bay intended for blue badge holders prevents them from carrying out day-to-day activities, accessing essential services and living independent lives.

The move has been backed by the Stirling Area Access Panel, which works to improve the local accessible environment.

Chairman Robert Dick said: "We fully support the council enforcing blue badge parking as, routinely, it is blatantly abused by other motorists, particularly in off-street locations like supermarkets, schools and railway stations."