Pensioner charged after Bridge of Earn 'parking space headbutt' row
- 10 March 2020
A 71-year-old man has been charged after a pensioner was allegedly headbutted in a row over a parking space in Perthshire.
The incident happened outside the Co-Op store in Main Street, Bridge of Earn, at about 11:50 on Thursday 5 March.
Police previously said the pensioner, who is also in his 70s, suffered facial injuries during a "verbal altercation".