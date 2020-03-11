Image copyright Morrison Construction Image caption The smaller refurbished national prison will cater for about 80 women

Morrison Construction has won a £54m contract to build the replacement for Scotland's only women's prison at Cornton Vale.

The contract will involve redeveloping the existing facility in a programme of both demolition and new build.

The smaller refurbished national prison will cater for about 80 women at the site.

Two new residential blocks and an assessment centre will be built during the first phase of the project.

A new central hub with vocational and educational facilities, medical centre and laundry will also be built along with a family and visitor area and administrative building.

The second phase will create a retreat and multi-faith area and an animal welfare and grounds maintenance building.

A new 126 space car park with EV (electric vehicle) charging points, new landscaping, and security fencing will also be created.

Morrison Construction, part of UK construction group Galliford Try, was appointed by the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) to build the new facility.

The SPS is also planning new community-based custody units.

Cornton Vale prisoners were transferred to HMP Polmont, near Falkirk, prior to the beginning of demolition work at the site in 2017.