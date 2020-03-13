Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Darren Mills was described as a "much-loved son, brother, and uncle"

A 32-year-old van driver who died in a road crash with a bus near Tealing in Angus has been named as Darren Mills from Dundee.

The emergency services were called to the collision at the Petterden junction at about 08:10 on Thursday.

Mr Mills was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash while several people from the bus were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

His family described him as a "much-loved son, brother, and uncle."