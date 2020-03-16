Image copyright Ruth Moss Image caption Sophie Parkinson took her own life in 2014

A fatal accident inquiry into the death of a teenage girl who took her own life will begin next week.

Sophie Parkinson died aged 13 at her family home in Liff, outside Dundee, in March 2014.

The inquiry was confirmed to begin on 23 March following a number of preliminary hearings at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sophie's mother Ruth Moss said she was "so pleased" that the inquiry was set to begin.

She said: "I'm hoping stuff that will come out of this will make a difference to families."

The fatal accident inquiry, which will be held before Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC, will focus on what could have been done to prevent Sophie's death.