Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Prosecutors claim Barry Dixon was struck with a knife or similar instrument

A 22-year-old man will stand trial accused of murdering another man in Perth last June.

Prosecutors allege Robbie Smullen struck 22-year-old Barry Dixon with a knife or similar instrument in the city's Wallace Court.

His mother Mary Smullen is accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Both accused deny the charges and a trial date was set for 29 September at the High Court in Edinburgh.