Image copyright Julie Howden Image caption Philip Long has been V&A Dundee's director since 2011

V&A Dundee founding director Philip Long is stepping down to become the new chief executive of the National Trust for Scotland.

Mr Long, who has held the post since 2011, will replace retiring chief executive Simon Skinner in July.

V&A Dundee welcomed its one millionth visitor 500 days after opening in September 2018.

Mr Long received an OBE in the 2020 New Year Honours List for services to culture and heritage.

V&A Dundee said the search for its new director had already begun.

'Formidable knowledge'

Mr Long said it had been a "real privilege" to lead the team that opened the museum.

He said that the National Trust for Scotland was "invaluable to our nation".

"The buildings and landscape in its care, which it makes accessible to millions of visitors every year, are truly world-class, defining our country's heritage, culture and identity at its most outstanding," he said.

The conservation organisation manages or owns about 130 properties in Scotland.

Sir Mark Jones, chairman of the National Trust for Scotland, said: "Mr Long has formidable knowledge of collections and exhibitions, which I am sure will be put to good use as we seek to make our properties more engaging and accessible to more people."