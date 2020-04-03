Charity boost for Covid-19 intensive care beds

Image copyright Kids Operating Room

A Scottish charity has donated 10 specialist machines and monitors to treat patients seriously ill with Covid-19.

The equipment will allow NHS Tayside to open 10 more intensive care beds at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee to help tackle the pandemic.

Kids Operating Room will also donate 16 patient monitors and pulse/oxygen monitors for use anywhere in Scotland.

It said the total value of the donated equipment was more than £400,000.

The specialist anaesthetic machines that have been donated can act as a ventilator.

The advanced monitors will be used alongside the ventilators.

The charity, which was founded by Garreth and Nicola Wood in 2018, usually supplies and fits operating rooms in low-and-middle-income countries.

The couple said their "thoughts and heartfelt thanks" were with those "on the front-line" fighting the spread of the disease.