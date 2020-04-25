Ewan McGregor urges Scots to 'get your geek on'

Image copyright Chas Image caption Ewan McGregor is a long-time supporter of the charity

Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor has backed a new campaign supporting children and families in isolation under the current lockdown.

The Perth-born actor has sent a video message supporting the Children's Hospices Across Scotland (Chas) Share Your Joy campaign.

He asked people to "get your geek on" and upload uplifting messages to those affected.

The campaign starts on 4 May, often referred to as Star Wars day.

The date is a play on the movie's "May the Force Be With You" catchphrase.

The campaign encourages people to share stories about their favourite sci-fi, fantasy, cartoon or musical hero, by digging out their favourite "geeky" T-shirt.

Image copyright Rob McDougall/Chas Image caption Ewan McGregor has also paid surprise visits to the charity's hospices

In the video, McGregor, who plays Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars series, donned his own Scotland shirt, written in the film's font.

He said: "The families Chas works with, who are often among some of society's most vulnerable, need to know that Scotland stands with them in this time of crisis.

"Now, perhaps more than ever, we want a show of solidarity and a virtual Mexican wave for those families who receive the care and support only Chas can provide."

'Legendary' visit

The actor is a long-time supporter of the charity, which has hospices in Kinross and Balloch.

"Myself and my mum have been involved in Chas and visited their hospices many times over the years," he said.

"I know the warm welcome that Rachel and Robin House can offer. Long may these wonderful places continue."

Laura Campbell, from Chas, said the actor's visits to the hospices "were legendary", particularly the time he "rolled up to Rachel House with his dad on their motorbikes".

"He also cut the first turf when Robin House was being built, alongside Sharleen Spiteri, so there's a lovely, long-lasting and meaningful connection for us," she added.