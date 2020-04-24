Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened outside Auchmithie School House in Angus

A man has died in a bicycle crash in Angus.

Tansy Lee, 61, a former Royal Marine from Auchmithie near Arbroath, was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday.

Police were called to the incident outside the Auchmithie School House at 07:30.

Sgt William Strachan said inquiries into the circumstances were ongoing but officers were not looking for any additional vehicles or people in connection with the incident.

The road will remain closed while the investigation continues.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.